Taiwan leader's meeting with McCarthy could provoke a 'big' reaction from China, says analyst

Flags of the United States and Taiwan displayed on phone screens are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Poland on August 4, 2022.

A meeting between Taiwan's leader and U.S. House Speaker will provoke a strong reaction from China, said Anna Ashton, China director at the Eurasia Group.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will likely meet face-to-face with Kevin McCarthy when she makes a transit visit through Los Angeles next week. Tsai is currently on a 10-day trip to visit Central American allies, Belize and Guatemala.

The meeting with McCarthy hasn't been officially confirmed.

"The reality is that McCarthy is third in line to the presidency. A meeting like this would be the senior most U.S. official meeting with a sitting Taiwan president on U.S. soil ever," Aston told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"Beijing has already warned about their opposition to this meeting and we could see a reaction, even as big as the reaction after the Pelosi visit."