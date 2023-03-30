This is the 2-minute self-care practice 'Queer Eye' star Tan France uses to boost his confidence

If you're looking for a new way to start your day off with some positivity, you might want to consider this practice that Tan France does for just two minutes a day.

Given his responsibilities, he emphasized the importance of beginning each day on the right foot, during a panel he hosted at a launch event for Haleon, a consumer healthcare company.

Juggling many roles requires "Queer Eye" star Tan France to have a consistent practice for his self-care: a stellar morning routine.

"As soon as I get out of bed, I brush my teeth," France said during the event, "Those whole two minutes, I remind myself of the things that I like about myself."

But he doesn't just stand in the mirror admiring his physical appearance, he actually aims to focus on anything but.

He highlights the traits that he loves about himself that are solely based on his personality including:

Attributes that make him a strong person

Qualities he has that boosts his success

Characteristics that make him a great parent

"Those are the things that carry me through the day, so regardless," he added, "if you have a target and you haven't made it, it doesn't mean that you're a lesser person because of it."

"Having that just two minutes each day to remind yourself why you are worthy, actually has changed my life."

He credits his morning routine for his impeccable confidence, and transparently shared that doing it was awkward at first: "Try it for a week. It's going to seem very un-self-indulgent, but it might actually change your mentality."

