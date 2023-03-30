Wells Fargo thinks Netflix has 20% upside from here. Here's why

Netflix will likely see improved earnings and a continued rally as its password sharing crackdown continues, Wells Fargo said. The streaming giant rolled out fees for extra users in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal last month , an extension of the plan that began with Latin American countries last year. The latest fees were "meaningfully higher" than in Latin America, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said. Netflix previously said it planned to roll out the password-sharing fees more broadly by the end of the first quarter . But Cahall said the company will likely take time to evaluate performance in regions that already have the plan in place before bringing it to other areas, specifically pointing to the United States and Western Europe — where the majority of the company's revenue comes from. "It's tough to know exactly how much is truly incremental to expectations as, like us, most models bake in some non-discrete paid sharing benefits to net adds/revenue/profit/cash," he said in a Wednesday note to clients. "That said, we're confident that numbers will be moving higher as paid sharing is better understood, but it's tougher to know by how much." He said the company's first-quarter commentary on paid password sharing will likely be a positive catalyst for the stock, which has already outperformed the broader market this year. Cahall has a price target of $400, which implies the stock could rally 20.5% from Wednesday's close. His base case assumes 40% of the 30 million account sharers in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand convert to paying subscribers. Cahall expects 15%, or 4.5 million, will opt to add an additional member, while 25%, or 7.5 million, will go for the standalone option. He said to expect an additional member fee of $7.50. Standalone account prices should range from $6.99 to $19.99, but most converters opting for their own account will use to cheapest, advertisement-supported tier, or the next tier up that does not have ads but is not considered premium. With these expected changes and uptake, incremental revenue should be around $1.5 billion by the 2024 fiscal year. The password-sharing crackdown could also lift revenue in other areas, though Cahall said the user conversion rate and incremental revenue per user are both expected to be lower. His base case shows incremental revenue could increase by around $1.3 billion by 2024. Investors have already been excited by the potential for paid account sharing, Cahall said. Netflix's outperformance this year — up 16.1% compared with the S & P 500 's 5.6% advance — is largely due to early bullishness from what paid sharing could mean for the stock, he noted. The 2023 rally marks a turn from 2022, when the stock lost 51% amid a broader technology selloff. NFLX .SPX YTD mountain Netflix and the S & P 500, year-to-date —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.