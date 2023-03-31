Asia-Pacific markets rise after Wall Street continues to see eased banking concerns

Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade higher on Friday as investors on Wall Street continued to shake off concerns of a further banking crisis.

Markets also looked ahead to the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, which is slated for release later in the day.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.%73 in its first hour of trade.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.12% and the Topix rose 1.07% as Tokyo's inflation print continued to show lower levels from its recent peak of 4.3% seen in December.

South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.36% while the Kosdaq fell marginally. Hang Seng futures also pointed to a higher open at 20,563 against the index 's last close at 20,309.13.