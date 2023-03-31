China's chip industry will be 'reborn' under U.S. sanctions, Huawei says, confirming breakthrough

The U.S. has placed major chip export restrictions on Huawei and Chinese firms over the past few years. This has cut off companies' access to critical semiconductors.

China's chip industry will be "reborn" as a result of U.S. sanctions, a top boss at Huawei said Friday, as the Chinese telecommunications giant confirmed a breakthrough in semiconductor design technology.

Eric Xu, rotating chairman at Huawei, issued fighting words against Washington's tech export restrictions on China.

"I believe China's semiconductor industry will not sit idly by, but take efforts around ... self-strengthening and self reliance," according to an official translation of Xu's comments during a press conference.

"For Huawei, we will render our support to all such self-saving, self-strengthening and self reliance efforts of the Chinese semiconductor industry."

Semiconductors have been a flash point in the broader U.S.-China battle for tech supremacy. Over the past few years, Washington has attempted to cut China and Chinese firms off through sanctions and export restrictions.

In 2019, Huawei was put on a U.S. black list called the Entity List, which barred American firms from selling technology to the Chinese company. This included chips for 5G products — where 5G refers to super-fast next-generation mobile networks. Chip restrictions against Huawei were tightened in 2020 and effectively separated it from the latest cutting-edge chips it required for its smartphones.

Washington then introduced broader chip restrictions last year, aiming to deprive Chinese firms of critical semiconductors that could serve artificial intelligence and more advanced applications.

The U.S. is concerned that China could use advanced semiconductors for military purposes.

Huawei's Xu said these developments could boost, rather than hamper China's domestic semiconductor industry.

"I believe China's semiconductor industry will get reborn under such sanctions and realize a very strong and self-reliant industry," Xu said.

Experts previously told CNBC that the latest round of U.S. restrictions are likely to hurt China's semiconductor industry. Under the current rules, certain tools or chips that are made using American technology are not allowed to be exported to China.

The nature of the chip supply chain makes this very effective. U.S. tools are used across the chip production process, even if a semiconductor is manufactured in another country.

China's domestic chip industry relies heavily on foreign technology, and it lacks companies that can match firms in the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

China has made self-reliance a big priority amid the tech battle with the U.S., but experts agree this will prove an extremely difficult feat.