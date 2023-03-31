Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Restaurant Brands International after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform . Shares rose nearly 3% Friday. Vivek Arya of Bank of America and Dan Niles of The Satori Fund talked about why they both like Nvidia and believe it is one of the leading companies in the semiconductor industry. Other stocks mentioned included Deere and Goldman Sachs . Nvidia is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.