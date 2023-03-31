This biotech can gain 50% thanks to interest in long-read sequencing technology, TD Cowen says

It's time to take another look at Pacific Biosciences of California as its growth story turns positive, according to TD Cowen. Analyst Dan Brennan upgraded the biotech stock to outperform from market perform and raised his price target, saying the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company will get a boost from what he expects will be the growing importance in long-read sequencing technology. PACB 1D mountain Pacific Biosciences of California shares 1-day "PACB is a growth transformation story under CEO [Christian] Henry where investor bias has shifted positive, though the high multiple and expectations keeps many investors away," Brennan wrote. "Our bullish customer survey reflects upside to placements and pull through, along with a material budget shift to long reads. Picking the right entry point can be difficult, but we think it's time to get on board this multi-year story." Pacific Biosciences shares are up more than 19% this year through Thursday, gaining after a rough couple of calendar years. In 2022, the biotech stock cratered 60%, and in 2021 the stock dropped 21%. However, Brennan's $15 price target, up from a prior $13, means shares can rise another 53% from Thursday's closing price. PacBio climbed 9% in early trading Friday. Central to the upgrade is the Revio system, a product from Pacific Biosciences that was launched last year and is designed to sequence whole human genomes. It can be used for human genetics and cancer research, among other applications. According to the analyst, it can also drive a "revenue growth inflection." "If PACB can drive adoption of its Revio platform ( > 15x more powerful on throughput) and penetrate new end markets with long-read (subsume some short-read applications), we have little doubt the system will see meaningful uptake and drive a compounding inflection in revenue growth; with further upside potential from new portfolio launches (benchtop and ultra-high throughput versions of Revio)," Brennan wrote. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.