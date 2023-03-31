These are the 10 best states in the U.S. for a long, healthy life—California didn't make the top 5

We already know that lifestyle choices can help influence how long you live. But where you live may also factor into your longevity.

Consider this: in 2019, the U.S. landed at No. 40 for life expectancy when compared to other countries, according to the World Health Organization. With America's advanced healthcare system in mind, an average life expectancy of 78.5 years, prior to Covid-19, was pretty low.

But there are some states where residents have a better chance at living longer lives, and it may be due, in large part, to their healthy lifestyles.

Life Extension, a company that aims to "extend the healthy human lifespan," compiled federal data to determine the best states for longevity based on life expectancy at birth and eight lifestyle factors:

Exercise

Healthy diet

Healthy weight

Sleep quality

Stress levels

Social isolation

Proximity to parks

Amount that people spend on outdoor recreation

States ranked high not only because of long life expectancies, but also if their residents live a healthy lifestyle.