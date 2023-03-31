Use these 6 steps to teach your kids how to say 'I'm sorry': 'A good apology takes ownership'

Apologies, whether public or private, can be easy to mess up.

When Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy decided to write "Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case For Good Apologies," they wanted to figure out why.

The two journalists were fascinated by how difficult it is to formulate a sincere — or at least sincere-sounding — apology.

Ingall also had a personal stake in finding out how to teach kids to say "sorry."

"I had a baby who was the most fierce, feral toddler," she said. "She spent a lot of time in the consequence chair."

One potential reason we're so bad at saying "sorry," Ingall said, is that good apologies weren't modeled for us growing up.

"Most of us are familiar with the phenomena of watching our parents fight and thinking, 'Oh, no, this is terrible,' and then the next morning everything is fine again," she said.

To be good at apologizing as an adult, you have to witness it and learn how to do it as a kid, she said.

"It's a muscle you develop," she said. "No one is going to be great at it right out of the gate."

There are steps that can make this easier.