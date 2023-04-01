CNBC Investing Club

Hot off an up quarter for stocks, investors turn to jobs, manufacturing data

Zev Fima
A worker assembles components at an auto part facility in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., on March 20, 2018.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Another busy week of macroeconomic data will kick of the new quarter, following a volatile first quarter for stocks that ultimately finished in the black.

The S&P 500 rose 7.03% for the first quarter ended on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 16.77% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.38%. The winning quarter is all the more remarkable given the Federal Reserve's continued interest rate hikes and the mini-banking crisis resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.