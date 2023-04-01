Hot off an up quarter for stocks, investors turn to jobs, manufacturing data

Another busy week of macroeconomic data will kick of the new quarter, following a volatile first quarter for stocks that ultimately finished in the black. The S & P 500 rose 7.03% for the first quarter ended on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 16.77% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.38%. The winning quarter is all the more remarkable given the Federal Reserve's continued interest rate hikes and the mini-banking crisis resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The market's second quarter kicks off Monday with the ISM manufacturing report, followed on Tuesday by data on factory orders. Together, these readings provide insight into the industries that make stuff, which amount to roughly 11% of the US economy. We're looking for a Goldilocks report: not so hot to stoke more inflation fears, but not so cold to intensify worries about a recession. For the ISM report, we're also paying close attention to the "what respondents are saying" section, as it provides additional insight and color into what operators in various industries are seeing on the ground. Wednesday's ADP employment report is also important, given the Fed's goal of slowing the job market to bring down inflation. Less people working, the thinking goes, less money to spend, less competition for goods and less inflation. As a result, a slightly weaker-than-expected number here will likely be viewed as a positive by a market that remains at odds with the Fed's view that there will be no need to cut rates before the end of the year. To be sure, the market isn't quite as it was a weak ago. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, the highest likelihood is exiting the year somewhere in the range of 425-475 basis points, above the 350-400 exit range from a week ago, but below the current target rate of 475-500 basis points. The market is factoring in a slightly more than 50% chance we see one more 25 basis-point hike before any cuts begin. Oddly enough, the most important economic release of next week is when the markets are closed for Good Friday: the nonfarm payrolls report. As has been the case for several months, we'll keep a close eye on wage inflation, looking for further indications that disinflation is underway. That means a number below the 4.6% annual increase we saw in the February report. Within the portfolio, Constellation Brands (STZ) will report earnings next week, on Thursday before the opening bell. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, April 3 Before the bell: Science Applications (SAIC) After the bell: 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Manufacturing Tuesday, April 4 Before the bell: Acuity Brands (AYI), MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) After the bell: SMART Global (SGH) 10:00 a.m. ET: Factory Orders Wednesday, April 5 Before the bell: Conagra Brands (CAG), Schnitzer Steel (SCHN), Simply Good Foods (SMPL) After the bell: 8:15 a.m. ET: ADP Employment Report 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Thursday, April 6 Before the bell: Constellation Brands (STZ), Lamb Weston (LW), RPM International (RPM) After the bell: Levi Strauss (LEVI), WD-40 (WDFC) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Claims Friday, April 7 Before the bell: 8:30 a.m. ET: Nonfarm Payrolls Club trades We made only one buy: On Monday, we initiated a position in Foot Locker (FL), buying 350 shares. Foot Locker has a weighting of about 0.50% in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust. We called up this sneakers and athletic wear retailer from the bullpen , on the belief the stock can return back to prior highs as CEO Mary Dillon executes on her "Lace Up" turnaround strategy. Looking back The week's most important macroeconomic update, released on Friday, was the personal spending and income report . While personal income grew a bit more than expected, advancing 0.3% monthly versus expectations for a 0.2% monthly increase, investors took comfort in a slightly weaker-than-expected annual increase in the core PCE price index. That reading, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, advanced 4.6% annually, slightly below the 4.7% expected. On Thursday, initial jobless claims for the week ended March 25 came in at 198,000, an increase of 7,000 from the prior week and above the 195,000 expected. Also Thursday, the final read on fourth quarter 2022 GDP was 2.6% annualized growth for the economy, slightly below the prior 2.7% estimate. On Wednesday, February pending home sales showed an increase of 0.8% monthly, better than the 3% decline expected. Under the hood, all sectors closed higher for the week, led by energy and followed by consumer discretionary and real estate. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index stands at around 102. Gold is trading in the upper-$1,900s per ounce level. WTI Crude prices advanced back to the mid-$70s per barrel, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury moved back up to around 3.47%. No portfolio companies reported earnings this week. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. 