This city is the No. 1 place to buy a home if you want it to increase in value — and it's not in California or New York

In most places, the value of U.S. homes has grown steadily over the last few decades. However, some cities have fared far better than others — especially Austin, Texas.

Out of the 400 cities ranked by average home price growth since 1998, Austin takes the top spot, according to a recent SmartAsset study. Across all metro areas, home values increased an average of 154% from the first quarter of 1998 through the fourth quarter of 2022.

In Austin, however, home values have soared 354% over the past 25 years. It is one of only eight cities where home values increased by 300% or more in that time.

The rest of the top 15 markets ranked by price growth are mostly large coastal cities in California and Florida.