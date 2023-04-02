CNBC Investing Club

Cramer: Here's why I plan to trim some stocks at this stage of the bull market

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The Dow closed above 15,000 for the first time ever in May 2013.
Getty Images

Most of the time, the current crop of investors expects the market to go down. It has no illusions. Stocks are an inherently risky and the most dangerous of asset classes. Savers feel stuck with equities and those who espouse their positives often look like self-serving quacks.  

It wasn't always like that. 