Tesla reports 422,875 deliveries for first quarter of 2023

Tesla Superchargers are seen at a charging station on March 17, 2023 in Beijing, China.

Tesla on Sunday posted its first-quarter vehicle production and delivery report for 2023.

Here are the key numbers from the electric vehicle maker:

Total deliveries Q1 2023: 422,875

Total production Q1 2023: 440,808

Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales disclosed by Tesla and are not broken out by individual model or region.

The first quarter numbers represent a 36% increase in deliveries compared to the 310,048 reported during the same period a year earlier, and 4% growth in deliveries sequentially compared to the 405,278 they company reported in the last quarter of 2022.

The company reported deliveries of 10,695 of its higher-priced Model S and X vehicles, about 2% of deliveries in the quarter.

Tesla reported deliveries of 412,180 of its lower priced Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover during the quarter.

The company did not include production and delivery numbers for its heavy-duty Semi trucks.

Tesla said it produced 19,437 Model S and X vehicles, and 421,371 of its Model 3 and Y vehicles for the period ending March 31, 2023.

"We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds," the company wrote in a statement Sunday.

Tesla now sells four models which are produced at two vehicle assembly plants in the US, one in Shanghai and another outside of Berlin. In March, CEO Elon Musk announced the company plans to build a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, a day's drive from its factory in Austin, Texas.

The company also produces a heavy-duty truck, the Semi, at its battery plant in Sparks, Nevada. The company began deliveries of the Semi in December 2022.

According to a mean of estimates, compiled by FactSet as of Friday, Wall Street was expecting Tesla to report deliveries around 432,000 vehicles for the quarter. Estimates included in the FactSet analysis ranged from 410,000 to 451,000 deliveries expected.

The independent researcher who publishes under the handle TroyTeslike was expecting deliveries of 427,000 and production totaling 445,920 vehicles.

The first quarter of 2023 was marked by repeated price cuts by Tesla including in the U.S., Europe and China.

Tesla's moves sparked a so-called "price war" in EVs, and posed a challenge to competitors including Ford and General Motors who are trying to gain marketshare in the fully electric vehicle segment domestically.

Tesla shares rose more than 60% in the first quarter to close at $207.46 on Friday ahead of the production and deliveries report. (They closed at $123.18 on December 30th, the last day of trading in 2022.)