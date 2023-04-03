Apple's Tim Cook, Disney's Bob Iger to discuss China with lawmakers

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) (C), chair of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, joins Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (L) and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) for a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A group of lawmakers will travel to California to meet with tech and media executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Disney CEO Bob Iger, to discuss China-related topics, CNBC has confirmed.

Around a dozen lawmakers representing both parties on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party are set to make the three-day trip, led by Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., a spokesperson for the committee told CNBC. Bloomberg and Axios reported previously reported details of the trip.

The trip highlights how the committee's work could impact the tech and media industries, which have an interest in both the large consumer market and workforce in China. Just last week, Cook, whose company relies on China's massive workforce for phone production, met with China's minister of commerce about supply chain issues.

Gallagher has previously said he wants Iger and Big Tech executives to testify before the panel.

Besides Cook and Iger, members of the group are expected to meet with Microsoft President Brad Smith, Alphabet President of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker, and executives from Palantir and ScaleAI.

Members of the delegation also plan to meet with venture capitalists, industry experts, Hollywood producers and former studio executives and screenwriters, Axios earlier reported.

The full roster of select committee members who will be in attendance is not yet clear, but a House aide confirmed to CNBC that Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, will be among them.

Companies named in this report either did not immediately respond or did not provide a comment.

