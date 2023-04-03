Club meeting recap: Oil jumps, while China's economic reopening gains steam

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Stocks fall, oil soars Watch Humana China's recovery advances 1. Stocks fall, as oil soars Stocks started the second quarter of the year largely under pressure Monday morning. Oil prices, however, surged on the back of an unexpected production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies, known as OPEC+. West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. oil benchmark — climbed more than 6%, to $80 a barrel, helping to lift the Club's energy holdings. Meanwhile, our trusted S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator has moved from oversold to overbought territory, giving us the opportunity to scale back our position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Monday in the wake of the stock's recent rally. 2. Watch Humana Shares of health insurer and Club holding Humana (HUM) rose 3% Monday, to $501.45 apiece, following a recent decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on 2024 Medicare Advantage rates. Investors were expecting a larger decline in 2024 MA rates than the 1.1% rate cut announced. That's a positive development for Humana, which is one of the most exposed names to Medicare Advantage and continues to take market share in the space. 3. China's recovery advances Macao's gaming bureau on Monday reported better-than-expected gross revenue from casino gaming in March, sending shares of Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN) up by more than 2%. The news out of the special Chinese administrative region is the latest sign that China's economic recovery is gaining speed since Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policy late last year. Cosmetics company Estee Lauder (EL) and coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) are two other China-exposed Club holdings that continue to benefit from revived economic activity in the country. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, HUM, WYNN, SBUX, EL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.