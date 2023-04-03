Goldman and others are bullish on copper. Here are some stock ideas that analysts love

The demand surge in metals such as copper, nickel and lithium "has only just begun," according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, the bank said "green demand" is dominating fundamentals and is underappreciated by the market currently. "Already, the acceleration of investment in electric vehicles, renewable power generation and energy storage has helped metals demand overcome a property downturn in China and cyclical slowdown in the West," the bank's analysts wrote in a March note. Demand for copper in particular is set to rise to 17% of total demand for so-called green metals by 2030, according to Goldman, from 7% currently. And if a global path toward net-zero emissions emerges, the bank estimates that an additional 54% of copper would be needed by 2030. Copper has a wide range of applications throughout construction and industry and beyond. It's a critical component in electric vehicles, used in batteries, wiring, charging points and more. Meanwhile, UBS in a separate March note was also bullish on the outlook for copper demand, saying there is a $60 billion opportunity in EV charging infrastructure. Accelerating U.S. EV demand, coupled with infrastructure incentives, implies that between 1.1 million and 5.7 million chargers will need to be installed by 2030, versus 130,000 today, according to UBS. This will lead to a significant rise in copper demand, the bank added. Commodities are also considered by some to be an attractive investment amid the current volatile markets. Stock screen For those considering buying into copper, CNBC Pro screened for stocks in the Global X Copper Miners ETF as well as the Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF . The resulting stocks have an upside to average price target of at least 10%, and a buy rating from 50% or more analysts covering them, according to FactSet data: Canadian mining company Los Andes Copper stood out for having the highest potential upside – 70% -- and a buy rating from all analysts covering it. Copper and gold miner SolGold was the only other firm with a 100% buy rating, although its upside was more limited at over 10%. Filo Mining received the next highest potential upside from analysts, at nearly 47%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.