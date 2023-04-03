European markets head for mixed open; surprise OPEC+ cut watched closely

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, with oil markets in focus after a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance, a group comprising OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC top oil producers such as Russia.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged as much as 8% after OPEC+ agreed to cut more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.

In the U.S., Nasdaq 100 futures retreated on Sunday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to the start of the second quarter.