LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for mixed open; surprise OPEC+ cut watched closely
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, with oil markets in focus after a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance, a group comprising OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC top oil producers such as Russia.
Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged as much as 8% after OPEC+ agreed to cut more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.
In the U.S., Nasdaq 100 futures retreated on Sunday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to the start of the second quarter.
Oil futures surge at open after OPEC announces surprise cut
Oil futures surged as much as 8% at the open after OPEC+ members announced to cut a total of more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.
Brent crude futures last rose 5.98% to $84.67 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) jumped 6.04% to $80.24 a barrel.
This comes after oil prices rebounded last week and saw a week-to-date gain of more than 9%.
The latest announcement is an "an unwelcome start to the new week for risk markets and policymakers still dealing with sticky inflation and the fallout of the recent banking crisis," IG's Tony Sycamore said in a Monday note.
National Australia Bank added that the unexpected announcement will likely add pressure to European economies, where core inflation rose slightly last month.
— Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: Goldman and others are bullish on copper. Here are some stock ideas that analysts love
The demand surge in metals such as copper, nickel and lithium "has only just begun," according to Goldman Sachs.
Demand for copper in particular is set to rise to 17% of total demand for so-called green metals by 2030, according to the bank, from 7% currently.
For those considering buying into copper, CNBC Pro screened for stocks in the Global X Copper Miners ETF as well as the Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Analysts warn of $95 per barrel and above following OPEC+ output cuts
Analysts are forecasting as much as 20% upside to oil prices following OPEC's surprise output cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day.
"OPEC+'s plan for a further production cut may push oil prices toward the $100 mark again, considering China's reopening and Russia's output cuts as a retaliation move against western sanctions," CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng told CNBC.
In October last year, the oil cartel announced its decision to cut output by two million barrels per day.
"However, unlike [the cut in October], the momentum for global oil demand is up, not down with a strong China recovery," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
That could nudge up Goldman's Brent forecasts by $5 per barrel to $95 per barrel for December 2023, the investment bank said in a note after the surprise decision overnight.
—Lee Ying Shan
CNBC Pro: Here's what history indicates is in store for U.S. and global stocks in April
Stock markets appear to have survived March after a scare from the banking sector.
The S&P 500 gained 3.5% and the MSCI World Index rose 2.8% in March, despite dropping in the first half of the month after Silicon Valley Bank was shut in the U.S. and Credit Suisse had to be rescued in Europe.
So where does the market go from here?
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about how stocks tend to perform in April, according to history.
— Ganesh Rao
Gold on pace for best month since 2020
Gold is on pace to post a monthly price gain that hasn't been seen in more than two years.
With just Friday's session left in the March trading month, gold is on pace to finish 9% higher. That would be its best monthly performance since July 2020, when the metal rallied 10.3%
If a Friday selloff pushes its monthly advance below 7.8%, March would instead become the metal's best month since May 2021.
Gold prices were steady early Friday.
Loading chart...
— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points higher at 7,651, Germany's DAX 26 points lower at 15,614, France's CAC up 3 points at 7,331 and Italy's FTSE MIB 49 points lower at 26,590, according to data from IG.
Data releases include new car registration figures for Spain and the U.K. in March and Swiss inflation figures for the same month.
— Holly Ellyatt