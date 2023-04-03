JPMorgan says this retailer is a buy as it nears an 'inflection point'

Macy's is cheap ahead of what could be a pivotal series of years, JPMorgan said. Analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the retail stock to overweight from neutral and increased his price target by $1 to $29. His price target implies the stock will rally 65.8% over the next year from where shares ended Friday's session. The stock advanced 3.5% in premarket trading. It's down 15.3% this year, driven by selloffs of 13.4% and 14.5% in February and March, respectively. M YTD mountain Macy's stock chart Boss said the key takeaway from Macy's leadership at the firm's retail conference was that there was confidence in the fiscal year 2023 plan for the top and bottom line. That comes despite broader industry softness expected, he said. He said the retailer should be able to see multiyear EBITDA margins in the low double digits due to five "self-help" growth vectors. These trends can help bring the company back to low single-digit growth on the top line and incremental EBITDA margin expansion by the 2024 fiscal year: Private label Off-mall store expansion Digital market place Luxury brands Personalization Sustainable, multi-year growth on both lines expected in the coming years hasn't been seen since the period between the 2010 and 2014 fiscal years, Boss said. Macy's 2014 "profile inflection" can be tied to changes started in 2020 related to operational discipline, merchandising, the move away from malls and balance sheet strength. "We see Macy's at a model inflection point to accelerated multi-year growth supported by a number of growth vectors & a sustained low-double-digit EBITDA margin, after executing against the pillars of the 2020 Polaris Strategy," Boss said in a Monday note to clients. Boss said the stock has an attractive risk-to-reward ratio and is at an attractive entry point following recent underperformance. Macy's trades at around two times its 2024 EBITDA, he said, which places it around 50% below the average of stocks in the department stores/mall-based specialty category. Macy's said last week that Bloomingdales CEO Tony Spring would succeed Jeff Gennette as the company's CEO in 2024. With CFO/COO Adrian Mitchell, Boss said the pair will be a "1-2 punch" that will help the company. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.