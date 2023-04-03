Morgan Stanley says this solar stock can more than double, but it may be a bumpy ride

Sunnova is worth buying — with the potential to more than double its share price — for investors willing to accept some near-term volatility, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Andrew Percoco initiated coverage of the stock at overweight with a price target of $35. His price target implies an upside of 124.1% from where the stock closed Friday. "We like NOVA's exposure to a vastly under-penetrated market, with strong long-term growth prospects and a growing product and service offering, at a discount valuation," Percoco said in a note to clients Monday. Sunnova was the third-largest residential rooftop solar installer in the U.S. behind Sunrun and SunPower . Percoco said the market will likely continue growing in coming years given that only 4% of U.S. homes have a solar rooftop. He also noted that the difference between the cost of solar and utility power will continue to widen in a way that makes the former more attractive. Percoco said he anticipates about 15% growth in installations between 2022 and 2035. He said Sunnova has worked to expand from just solar to what the company calls the Sunnova Adaptive Home, which includes solar, storage, electric vehicle charging and standby generation. This "next generation" offering, as Percoco called it, will become more popular due to the suite of offerings as customers seek ways to move themselves more fully off the grid. Meanwhile, he said Sunnova's high-margin, third-party service agreements for rooftop solar assets can help EBITDA grow faster than expected. Percoco also said there's upside ahead for the stock in part because it's trading below the value of its contracts, which he values at $2.07 billion, or $17 per share. To be sure, Percoco said it may not be a smooth ride upward for the stock. Though the company has relatively limited business in California at just 25% of customer additions in 2022, he said Sunnova could still feel impacts from the state's Solar Billing Plan. Changes to the cost of capital or reduction of tax equity availability as a result of the bank crisis could also create near-term volatility for shares, he said. The stock gained 1.3% in the premarket. Shares have dropped 13.3% since the start of 2023. NOVA YTD mountain Sunnova stock chart — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.