Most adults make this simple money mistake, and it’s hurting their financial well-being

These days, most Americans are stressed about money. And yet, when it comes to budgeting, saving and managing debt, many get some simple fundamentals wrong.

For example, according to one LendingTree survey, 65% of Americans think carrying a small balance on their credit card each month will improve their credit score.

That's incorrect.

Not only can carrying a balance lower your credit score, but sky-high annual percentage rates also make credit cards one of the most expensive ways to borrow money.

When it comes to finances, the answers are rarely this "black and white," said Kia McCallister-Young, director of the nonprofit America Saves, an initiative of the Consumer Federation of America.

More often, Americans are unsure, especially when pervasive money myths get in the way of good credit habits.

More from Personal Finance:

62% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

How to prioritize retirement and emergency savings

New tool lets you play at fixing Social Security woes

"In order to find a solution, there needs to be more financial education and there also has to be a change in how we approach money," McCallister-Young said.

Too frequently, talking about finances is considered taboo, she added. While there is an important role for schools to play, a financial education should begin at home.

"Start talking to your children about finances in an age-appropriate manner," she advised. Many lessons are learned simply through exposure. "Those conversations are necessary."