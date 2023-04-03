Paris set to ban rented e-scooters after an overwhelming 90% vote for their removal

Lime and Dott electric scooters are parked on the pavement on March 29, 2023 in Paris, France.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pledged to ban rented e-scooters from the French capital after a huge majority of residents backed the move.

In a non-binding referendum held on Sunday, 89.03% of 103,084 votes cast said they were opposed to the freestanding scooters, which are booked on a short-term basis through apps, from the city. There were only two options, "for" or "against."

"Their very clear message now becomes our roadmap," Hidalgo said in a statement following the vote, later saying in a news conference that the scooters would be gone from Sept. 1, when current agreements with operators expire.

E-scooters launched in Paris in 2018, but in 2020 the number of firms with operating licenses was cut to just three: Lime, Dott and Tier.

It also added conditions such as a 20 kilometer per hour speed limit and designated scooter parking areas. Customers who leave scooters outside these areas face a fine.

Critics of the scooters say they clutter up pavements and roads, but also raise safety concerns. There were 459 accidents involving e-scooters or similar vehicles in Paris last year, including three fatalities, according to a Reuters report.

Cities around the world have been debating how to regulate or restrict both rented and owned e-scooters, which are popular with tourists and some commuters but considered a nuisance by many locals.

In London, rental scooters are operating on a trial basis until the fall this year, also with Lime, Dott and Tier. After that, "operators will be selected on their ability to meet strict safety requirements and high operating standards," according to local authorities.

Berlin-based Tier Mobility said it was "disappointed" with the Paris referendum result.