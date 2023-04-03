Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Endeavor Group . Shares fell nearly 6% after World Wrestling Entertainment agreed to merge with UFC , eventually forming a new publicly traded company controlled by Endeavor. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman talked about Devon and other energy names in his portfolio after OPEC+ announced it plans to cut oil output by 1.16 million barrels a day . Several names in the sector popped higher on the news. Other stocks mentioned included Tesla and Apple . Devon Energy and Apple are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.