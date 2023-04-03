Watch live: Biden speaks in Minnesota as Cummins announces $1 billion energy investment

(The stream is slated to start at 3:25 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden is in Fridley, Minn. on Monday touring a Cummins facility as the company announced it will invest $1 billion in making cleaner engines.

Cummins intends to invest the money in Indiana, North Carolina and New York, focusing on creating low-to-zero-carbon engines. More than half of medium and heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. use Cummins engines, and the upgraded facilities aim to decarbonize shipping vehicles across the country.

Biden will tie the announcement in with his Investing in America plan, a set of policies that aim to boost manufacturing in the U.S. with a focus on clean energy.

Cummins announced its initial investment in electrolyzer manufacturing at the Fridley facility in October 2022, two months after Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Electrolyzers are needed to create clean hydrogen, used to power certain vehicles and in steel production.

Companies have committed to invest more than $2 billion in Minnesota since Biden's inauguration, according to the White House.