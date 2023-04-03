We're selling shares of this networking firm into recent strength

We're selling 160 shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Monday, at roughly $52.34 apiece. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 500 shares of CSCO, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1% from 1.31%. Consistent with Jim Cramer's message in his Sunday story on the state of the market , we're trimming some stock from the portfolio. That's partly because we continue to be guided by the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator . Despite all the uncertainty created by the recent regional banking crisis, we stayed true to the Oscillator and put money to work with multiple buys when it was oversold. But now the Oscillator has flipped from oversold to overbought territory, with a reading of about 6.54%. If we're going to buy up stocks when the Oscillator becomes oversold, we need to do the opposite when it's overbought. The stock we're trimming Monday is Cisco Systems . Shares of this networking company have rallied about 10% since its latest quarterly report on Feb. 15, with investors rewarding the company for a big earnings beat and guidance raise. It's revised outlook was largely attributable to a higher conversion rate of its record backlog into sales. But questions remain around the sustainability of its order growth following several record quarters last year. As a result, we're selling some shares into the recent rally. Additionally, if we weren't restricted from trading it, we would take advantage of Monday's surge in oil prices by selling some shares of Devon Energy (DVN). Shares of this oil exploration and production company are up roughly 7.7% in early trading, extending its recent run to more than 15% since March 24. This is the strength we've been looking to sell into since downgrading our rating on the stock to a 3, and we will do so as soon as allowed. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CSCO, DVN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

deepblue4you | E+ | Getty Images