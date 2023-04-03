CNBC Investing Club

What OPEC's surprise production cut means for our oil stocks

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Active pump jacks increase pressure to draw oil toward the surface at the South Belridge Oil Field on February 26, 2022, in unincorporated Kern County, California, approximately 141 miles (227 km) northwest of Los Angeles, California.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Crude prices and oil stocks jumped Monday after OPEC+ members announced a surprise production cut, giving investors an opportunity to pare back their energy exposure. Indeed, the Club would've exited our Devon Energy (DVN) position Monday if not for restrictions that prevent us from trading the stock.