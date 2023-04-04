5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

In this article ILMN

Jamie Dimon, CEO, JP Morgan Chase, during Jim Cramer interview, Feb. 23, 2023. CNBC

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dimon: 'The current crisis is not yet over'

Jamie Dimon is here to spoil everyone's relief that the banking crisis triggered by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse appeared to be wrapped up. "As I write this letter, the current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come," the JPMorgan Chase CEO, who was a key player in the response to the crisis, wrote in his annual shareholder letter. Still, he said it's nowhere near as bad as things were during the 2008 financial meltdown. Dimon's letter comes as investors seek clues about the state of the financial system, and its impact on banks' day-to-day business. JPMorgan helps kick off earnings season April 14. Follow live markets updates.

2. Google cracks down on staplers (and other things)

The Google office in New York on February 2, 2023. Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images

Don't tell Milton Waddams, but Google is coming for the staplers. The tech giant is in the midst of cost cuts. It slashed 12,000 jobs in January, and it's making staff in its cloud division share desks. Now Google is cutting back on services as employees balance working from the office and home with their hybrid schedules. That means slowing down the pace for replacing computers and other equipment, baking fewer muffins on Mondays, and tightly restricting how employees can get tape – and, yes, staplers. "We set a high bar for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities, and we will continue that into the future," CFO Ruth Porat said in an email viewed by CNBC. "However, some programs need to evolve for how Google works today."

3. Virgin Orbit files Chapter 11

The company's 747 jet "Cosmic Girl" releases a LauncherOne rocket in mid-air for the first time during a drop test in July 2019. Greg Robinson / Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit is grounded. The rocket launch company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday after it failed to secure a financial lifeline to keep it afloat. The filing was pretty much inevitable. It came days after CEO Dan Hart told employees that Virgin Orbit would cease operations for the foreseeable future, as CNBC previously reported. The company said it would seek a sale during the bankruptcy process. "At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale," Hart said in a statement Tuesday. How did it get to this point? Read CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz's deep dive.

4. FTC orders Illumina to ditch Grail

Francis DiSouza, President and CEO of Illumina, speaking on Squawk Box at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 19th, 2023. Adam Galica | CNBC

Regulators told DNA sequencing company Illumina that it must divest cancer test developer Grail, the latest, most severe blow against the $7.1 billion acquisition. The Federal Trade Commission said the deal would hamper competition and end up hurting innovation. Illumina said it would appeal the FTC's decision and that it expects a resolution either later this year or early next year. That's around when the company also expects to resolve its appeal of a similar European Union decision. Others have targeted the Grail acquisition, as well, most notably activist investor Carl Icahn. He criticized the company for closing the deal without first getting antitrust approval. Icahn launched a proxy fight and is seeking Illumina board seats while pushing the company to unwind the Grail acquisition.

5. Surrender day

