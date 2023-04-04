Going against the grain: We're nibbling on weakness and selling into strength

We are buying 20 shares of Caterpillar (CAT) at roughly $217.39 and selling 20 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $355.11. Following Tuesday's trades, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 330 shares of CAT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.75% from 2.59%, and 250 shares of Eli Lilly, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.40% from about 3.66%. We're making a couple more moves in the portfolio Tuesday that will have the net effect of raising a little extra cash, consistent with our discipline of trimming when the market is overbought according to the S & P 500 Oscillator . But we have to talk about what is happening in the market Tuesday. At 10 a.m., the Labor Department reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, report that available job positions fell 632,000 from January's revised number to 9.93 million. The decline holds significance because it marked the first time job openings fell below 10 million since May 2021. Our interpretation of this is that the red-hot labor market may finally be showing signs of cooling. Also of note, factory orders for February, also reported at 10 a.m., showed a decline of 0.7% compared to estimates of a 0.5% drop. February's reading followed January's downwardly revised 2.1% decline. The reaction in the financial markets to these economic reports was swift. If you checked in before 10 a.m., you would have noticed interest rates were higher on the day. But shortly after the data was released, those gains quickly reversed, yields moved down, and bonds rallied as part of a flight-to-safety move, driven by the belief that the slowdown in the economy has picked up some steam. In the equity markets, the data and associated decline in rates ignited a powerful rotation out of anything economically sensitive — industrials, energy, materials, and financials — and into more defensive areas of the market and bond proxies like staples, healthcare, and utilities. To relate it to the portfolio, cyclical stocks like Caterpillar , Emerson (EMR), and our two banks fell, while defensive stocks like Procter & Gamble (PG), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson (which at long last is finally showing some signs of life) rallied. With the market dumping the cyclicals and favoring the defensives today, we are going against the grain by nibbling on weakness (Caterpillar) and selling into strength (Eli Lilly). We continue to see long-term value in a high-quality infrastructure investment play like Caterpillar that has a massive backlog ($30.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter) and solid 2.2% dividend yield. As for Eli Lilly, the recent rotation back into pharmaceutical stocks has pushed LLY back near $360, which is about where it started in 2023. If you asked us last month when the stock was falling to the low $300s, we would have told you that we regretted not trimming when the stock was around $360. We didn't sell back then because the long-term growth story here is so strong thanks to its diabetes/obesity drug Mounjaro, which could become one of the best-selling drugs of all time. This thesis has not changed, but now that we have this second chance to trim (and also sell the 20 shares we picked up in February at around $338 ), we are going to take it. We are moving our LLY rating back to 2 and will look for a better entry point to upgrade again. Lastly, from this sale, we'll realize a big gain of about 37% on stock purchased in November 2021. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, PG, LLY, JNJ, EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An employee stands next to a fleet of Caterpillar 793F autonomous haul trucks at the Kings mine site at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s Solomon mining hub in the Pilbara region, Western Australia Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images