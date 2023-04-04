Amazon lays off more than 100 employees in its video games division: Read the memo here

Amazon is laying off roughly 100 employees across its video games division, an executive overseeing the unit wrote in a memo to staffers on Tuesday.

The layoffs included employees in the Game Growth group, Amazon's San Diego gaming studio, and Prime Gaming, an offering targeted for members of Amazon's mainstay loyalty program, Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, wrote in the memo. Some staffers have also been reassigned to other projects "that match our strategic focus," Hartmann said.

"There is never a pleasant way to share this sort of news, but we are committed to treating our impacted employees with empathy and respect, and will support them by offering them severance pay, health insurance benefits, outplacement services, and paid time to conduct their job search," he said.

The cuts come as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has moved to rein in costs across the company. Last month, Jassy announced Amazon would lay off an additional 9,000 employees, on top of the previous round of cuts totaling more than 18,000 people. The company has also instituted a hiring freeze in its corporate workforce, and it has shuttered some experimental projects, such as a telehealth service and a sidewalk delivery robot.

On Tuesday afternoon, Amazon began notifying staffers that they were being laid off by pulling them into a meeting with human resources, according to one affected employee. This person requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the matter.

Since its launch in 2013, Amazon Games has struggled to produce a hit despite several published projects, and the company luring top talent from the likes of Sony Online Entertainment. Amazon in 2020 released its first big-budget game, Crucible, then canceled the free-to-play shooter within a few months. A year later, Amazon released the PC game New World, which enjoyed some early success, and it sought to capitalize on the buzz by launching online action role-playing game Lost Ark last February.

Amazon's video games division has also experienced some turnover among its top ranks. Mike Frazzini, who helped launch Amazon's game studios, stepped down last March. And in January, John Smedley, who headed up Amazon Games' San Diego studio, exited the company.

A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the layoffs and the existence of the memo but declined further comment.

Here's the full memo from Hartmann: