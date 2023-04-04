CNBC Investing Club

Bank stocks remain out of favor. Here's why we're sticking with our 2

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen in New York 
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Despite the Street's sour view on the banking sector, we continue to own Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) as special situations that are making progress on internal transformations to boost their values.   