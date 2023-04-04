Goldman Sachs invests $2 billion in Black women-owned businesses — the first chapter of a bigger plan

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 17, 2021.

Goldman Sachs is investing more than $2.1 billion into Black women-owned businesses and nonprofits via the investment bank's One Million Black Women program — and leaders say it's only the first chapter.

"Goldman Sachs is sending a powerful signal into the marketplace around Black women and saying there has been a misalignment of capital, in terms of capital dedicated to this group. We're seeking to change that by putting our capital where our mouth is," Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, told CNBC.

One Million Black Women launched in March 2021 with the bigger goal of having a positive impact on the lives of 1 million Black women by 2030. Goldman Sachs has committed $10 billion in investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital with a focus on access to capital, affordable housing, health care, education, job creation, workforce advancement, digital connectivity and financial health.

"Turbo boosting Black women entrepreneurs is a key part of the work that we do," Pompey said. "We know they create jobs. When a Black woman entrepreneur is able to grow her business, she employs Black people in the community, she's a leader in that community, she mentors individuals in that community. The ripple effect of investing in a Black woman entrepreneur is tremendous."

On Monday the group held a meeting of its advisory council — which includes Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, actress and producer Issa Rae, National Urban League President Marc Morial, and NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha — where it announced the $2.1 billion milestone in addition to the deployment of $23 million in philanthropic capital that will assist an estimated 215,000 Black women.