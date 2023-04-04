Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday: ServiceNow bump, Dimon speaks, DHR cut

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, April 4 1 . Baird upgrades software stock ServiceNow (NOW) to buy from hold, with a price target of $548, up from $475. Analyst Rob Oliver argues that company's deals are not discretionary, saying the platform offers productivity improvements its partners need in a tough macroeconomic environment. High levels of deal activity will drive multiple expansion. 2. In his annual letter , Jamie Dimon said: "The current banking crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come." But the JPMorgan (JPM) CEO noted recent events are nothing like what occurred during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009. I addressed how the current era is different from 2008 in my Sunday column . 3. OPEC's surprise announcement of a production cut was a trimming opportunity . 4. Piper Sandler takes Etsy (ETSY) to a buy from hold, says that despite "choppy" macro environment, the e-commerce stock's valuation is compelling. Etsy's 28% EBITDA margin is very high. Raises price target to $140 from $135. 5. Barclays turns on life science tools and diagnostics sector, drops price target for Club favorite Danaher (DHR) to $270 from $290 and expects a "relatively light" first-quarter guide. I disagree, but analyst Luke Sergott also takes down Thermo Fisher (TMO). This group is about as out of favor as I can recall. 6. Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to buy from hold by KeyBanc, says near-term setup in cable and wireless is most attractive to cable. The firm favors "inexpensive, lower leverage" names like Comcast. 7. Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to hold from sell at Morgan Stanley with unchanged price target of $171. Analyst Ravi Shanker says the negatives are priced in even as there are many of them. This is more of a call about how the analyst was right about the negatives than about why you should buy the stock. The rails got too cheap. CSX (CSX) upgraded to hold from sell, notes new CEO, new chapter — two years worth of underperformance relative to the group is enough. 8. Burlington Stores (BURL) upgraded to buy at Loop Capital, raises price target to $225 from $220. The company's value prop for its lower-income consumers has improved. Stores benefit from persistent inflation. Inventory levels are robust but appropriate. 9. Trying to get a better handle on how price targets work? We tackled a recent member question in our mailbag section . 10. PVH (PVH) — Despite multiple headwinds, UBS says brand strength and balance sheet can drive good earnings growth. Sign up for my Top 10 morning thoughts on the market email newsletter for free (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DHR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Bill McDermott, ServiceNow at Davos Adam Galica | CNBC

