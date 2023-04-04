Jamie Dimon says the banking crisis is not over and will cause ‘repercussions for years to come’

In this article JPM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

The stress on the financial sector caused by two bank failures in the United States last month is still a threat and should be addressed by a reimagining of the regulatory process, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. "As I write this letter, the current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, there will be repercussions from it for years to come," the longtime CEO said in his annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday. "But importantly, recent events are nothing like what occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis," he added. The recent banking issues in the U.S. began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed by regulators on March 10 as depositors pulled tens of billions of dollars from the bank. The smaller Signature Bank was closed two days later. And in Europe, Swiss regulators brokered a purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS. JPMorgan and other large banks stepped in to make $30 billion of deposits at First Republic, another regional bank that investors feared could become the next SVB. The stress on the regional banks has led investors and analysts to suggest that the "too big to fail" banks would be a beneficiary of the crisis, but Dimon said JPMorgan wants to strengthen the smaller banks for the benefit of the whole financial system.

"Any crisis that damages Americans' trust in their banks damages all banks – a fact that was known even before this crisis. While it is true that this bank crisis 'benefited' larger banks due to the inflow of deposits they received from smaller institutions, the notion that this meltdown was good for them in any way is absurd," Dimon wrote.

Dimon also cautioned against knee-jerk changes to the regulatory system. He wrote that most of the risks, including the potential losses from held-to-maturity bonds, were "hiding in plain sight." The interconnected network of SVB's deposit base was the unknown variable, he said. "The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States and Credit Suisse in Europe, and the related stress in the banking system, underscore that simply satisfying regulatory requirements is not sufficient. Risks are abundant, and managing those risks requires constant and vigilant scrutiny as the world evolves," Dimon wrote. The JPMorgan CEO instead called for more forward-looking regulation. He pointed out that the held-to-maturity bonds that have become problems for many banks are actually highly rated government debt that scores well under current rules, and that recent stress tests did not game out a rapid rise in interest rates. "This is not to absolve bank management – it's just to make clear that this wasn't the finest hour for many players. All of these colliding factors became critically important when the marketplace, rating agencies and depositors focused on them," Dimon wrote. Dimon said that regulation should be "less academic, more collaborative" and that policymakers should be more wary of potentially pushing some financial services to nonbanks and so-called shadow banks.

