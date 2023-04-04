Crude oil at $100 could soon become the new normal, top energy analyst Paul Sankey predicts

The new normal for crude oil could be $100 a barrel, according to leading energy analyst Paul Sankey. Sankey, ranked number one by Institutional Investor for energy independent research in 2023, sees OPEC+'s surprise production cut paired with supply drivers as major catalysts. "Global oil production capacity really has a problem. I mean we really only have growth in Guyana outside of OPEC+ and almost nothing else to speak of," Sankey Research's president told CNBC's " Fast Money " on Monday. WTI crude posted its best day on Monday since April 2022. The move come after crude prices dropped to a 15-month low in mid-March. Sankey doesn't believe the economic slowdown will impact his bullish outlook. He pointed to the start of driving season, U.S. refineries coming back online and natural seasonal demand as other factors that could boost prices. "Now that the Saudi put has kicked in, I think that you do have a better valuation support for the names," said Sankey. When asked whether legacy integrated names or refiners are the best way to play the space, he picked service companies like Schlumberger and Baker Hughes . "The one that people want to buy quite rightly is service companies," said Sankey. "That's the most juice — particularly international service." Schlumberger was up nearly 7% and the seventh best performing stock in the S & P 500 on Monday. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes rose to almost 4%. A CNBC PRO screen found that Schlumberger was also typically the best performer during past oil spikes. No disclosures for Paul Sankey.