The induction range may be a homeowner's next big kitchen cooking upgrade

As energy efficiency goals and financial incentives proliferate, more consumers are warming up to the benefits of induction cooking.

Induction is not a new technology, but U.S. consumers, unlike their European counterparts, have been slow to adopt, according to Rachelle Boucher, senior lead of culinary events and experiences at the Building Decarbonization Coalition, a non-profit that seeks to remove fossil fuels from buildings. Popularity within the U.S. is now growing, for several reasons, including consumers' growing attentiveness to energy efficiency and safety. Induction cooking is poised to become even more prevalent thanks to financial incentives that make adoption more compelling.

There's a lot of confusion around induction, however, leaving many consumers wondering how and if it could work for them. Here are some things to know about induction cooking.

How an induction cooktop works

Induction cooking relies on electro-magnetic energy. A coil of tightly wound copper wire beneath the glass cooktop replaces the traditional gas or electric burner. Turning on the control knob sends electro-magnetic energy through the coil, making a magnetic connection with most cookware. This causes the pot or pan to heat up, which in turn cooks the food.

Energy efficiency benefits

Conventional residential cooktops, which typically use gas or resistance heating elements to transfer energy, are roughly 32% and 75% to 80% efficient, respectively. That's according to ENERGY STAR, the government-backed program that promotes energy efficiency. Residential induction cooking tops, however, transfer energy with about 85% efficiency, according to ENERGY STAR data.

In addition, because the cookware is the heat source, the cooktop surface stays cool to the touch, which means less heat is lost to the surrounding air. This offers an additional energy efficiency benefit — reduced workload for a home's HVAC system.

Many pro chefs prefer it

While conventional electric ranges have often gotten a bad rap from cooks, professional chefs often favor induction cooking. For one, food cooks more quickly using induction versus gas or a traditional electric cooktop.

All else being equal, if a person boils water with a gas range it would take six to eight minutes, whereas it might take 12 to 15 minutes with traditional electric, said Christopher A. Galarza, founder and culinary sustainability consultant at Forward Dining Solutions, which develops and implements commercial electric kitchens. Using an induction cooktop, a person could accomplish the same task in 90 seconds to two minutes, he said. The taste of the food isn't altered using induction, he said, and cleanup is quicker.

Another benefit to using induction: only the bottom or the sides of the pan get hot. "Heat transfer still happens, but there's no food touching the handle, so the handle doesn't get hot," Galarza said.

Induction also addresses the safety and environmental implications of cooking with gas, Galarza said.