Women's soccer expands into the Bay Area with a new team and record investment

Former USWNT stars Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osbourne, Aly Wagner and Danielle Slaton are part of the Bay Area ownership team

The National Women's Soccer League announced on Tuesday it's awarding a 14th franchise to an investor group in California's Bay Area for a record $53 million franchise fee and a total investment of $125 million — the largest institutional investment ever made in a professional women's sports franchise, according to the investing group.

Previously, franchise fees for NWSL teams ranged from $2 million to $5 million.

Alan Waxman, founder of global investment firm Sixth Street, leads the group, which also includes former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg, NBA and WNBA executive Rick Welts, and U.S. women's national team legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner.

The league's third team from California will begin play in the 2024 season.

"Sixth Street has the incredible know-how, experience and bandwidth to devote to the league," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman told CNBC. "We think that they're just going to be an incredible asset, not just locally, but for other teams and for the league."

Waxman, a former Goldman Sachs executive, founded Sixth Street in 2009, and the firm currently has more than $65 billion in assets under management. This is the company's first foray into women's sports, following investments in Spanish soccer teams Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and the NBA's San Antonio Spurs. It also holds a stake, alongside the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, in Legends, the stadium hospitality company.

Waxman said his wife and soccer star Wagner first brought the investment opportunity to his attention. He said he had his team run the research and "every single indicator of what makes a good investment flashed green."

"I kept asking, 'What are we missing?' It's literally the most undervalued thing we're seeing not only within the sports landscape, but just across everything," Waxman said.

The four former national team players will be represented on the board and will work alongside Sixth Street in setting the team's strategic direction, he said.

Sandberg, founder of Lean In — an organization dedicated to the inclusion and advancement of women — will join the club as a board member and strategic investor, along with her husband Tom Bernthal.

Sandberg will partner with the club to create leadership programs that empower women and girls in underserved Bay Area communities.

"There is a very clear link between playing sports and becoming a leader," Sandberg told CNBC.