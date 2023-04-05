LIVE UPDATES
European markets set for flat open as investor uncertainty resurfaces
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as investor uncertainty lingers over the economic outlook.
European stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as the oil and gas sector gave up some gains after the surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance.
Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors digested a key U.S. labor report that showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in February. U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night.
CNBC Pro: These low-risk funds offer more than 4% in returns — and are seeing massive inflows
Investors seeking safety and attractive yields are rushing into money market funds at record levels.
A new report from Bank of America shows that $18 billion per day on average was moved into these funds since Mar. 10.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about these 36 widely traded funds available as ETFs worldwide.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Netflix vs Disney: Analysts names their favorite — and give one nearly 30% upside
Netflix and Disney are two of the biggest players in the streaming space, but one stock is a clear favorite among analysts.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as investor uncertainty resurfaces.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,644, Germany's DAX 5 points lower at 15,607, France's CAC down 8 points at 7,326 and Italy's FTSE MIB 5 points lower at 26,527, according to data from IG.
Data releases include final purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in March and Italian retail sales for February. There are no major earnings.
— Holly Ellyatt