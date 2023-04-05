European markets set for flat open as investor uncertainty resurfaces

European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday as investor uncertainty lingers over the economic outlook.

European stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as the oil and gas sector gave up some gains after the surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors digested a key U.S. labor report that showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in February. U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night.