Here's what's driving the gains for gold as it approaches its highest levels on record

It's taken gold prices a long time to get this high — 5,000 years, give or take a few centuries — and it looks like the yellow metal could keep climbing. With just a little nudge up, gold could make a historic peak as investors snap up the commodity in search of a safe haven amid market turmoil. The banking crisis , inflation pressures and the prospect of recession all have worked in its favor. While the future is uncertain as those factors play out, at least the near-term landscape looks positive, according to multiple analysts. "Gold prices have benefited in recent weeks from safe haven demand amid concerns on the banking sector, as well as a view that the likelihood of a recession (i.e., hard landing) have materially increased. This, in turn, has led to the view that the U.S. Fed could potentially pivot to rate cuts soon," Fahad Tariq, senior analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a client note. "Lower rates, coupled with inflation still well above the 2% target, would be positive for gold prices," he added. Gold has risen nearly 10% and was trading around $2,038 an ounce Wednesday. That's well within range of the $2,075 peak hit in August 2020, the early days of the Covid crisis. @GC.1 YTD line Gold price this year Tariq expects gold to average $1,925 an ounce in the second quarter, a 10% increase from Credit Suisse's previous target. He thinks gold will end the year at $1,850 an ounce and trend lower in ensuing years. However, Bank of America thinks technical patterns are setting up for a much higher move. "We see gold breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern that favors a continuation of the uptrend that began in 4Q22," BofA technical strategist Paul Ciana wrote. "The daily chart of gold shows a bullish pennant pattern which favors a rally into the mid/upper 2100s." In fact, a wave pattern suggests gold could soar to $2,391, or even $2,543, though Ciana said there are technical risks along the way that could foil gold's run. One positive sign he's looking for would be two consecutive closes at record highs. Similarly, John Roque at 22V Research sees bullish technical and fundamental factors. "Chiefly, I believe gold's benefitting from the weaker US$ (will go lower), the peaking and rolling of rates across the US yield curve (rates will go lower), the peaking and rolling of real rates (will go lower), the regional bank crisis (banks will go lower) and continuing geopolitical tensions," he wrote. Roque has a price target at $2,322, implying 14% upside from here. He noted that gold already has hit an all-time high in quarterly price turns and recommends investors have exposure either directly or through miners. Gold miners are up more than 9% year to date though still down more than 35% over the past year.