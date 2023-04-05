How the market’s biggest companies manage their cash and investments

Silicon Valley Bank wasn't the only U.S. company with a lot of cash to put to work, but corporate America's bulging balance sheets aren't likely to cause any of the same kinds of problems. The cash balances of big companies will, though, be in focus again as another earnings season begins.

U.S. companies are sitting on at least $2 trillion of cash, with a quarter of it concentrated in a few top technology companies, according to Moody's Investor Service. During the depths of the pandemic, a new phenomenon was witnessed in the equities market with investors rushing into names including Apple as if it offered the stock market equivalent of a bond. In the just completed first quarter, even amid all of the volatility that accompanied the banking crisis, Apple posted a 27% return.

It's not just a tech phenomenon. Other big holders of cash are carmakers like Ford and Tesla , and health-care companies like Pfizer .

For most major companies, the first major point to make it that cash management, for good or ill, has only limited effect on their operations. Taking the bank example, depositors may run if they think an institution is in trouble, as we just saw. Few will likely decline to buy an iPhone, for example, if Apple one day loses a money on bonds. There's no such thing in industrial companies as a run on the bank: If the value of bonds that Tesla owns drops, for example, it won't be forced to repay customers who have owned a Model X for years, the way banks have had to pay off depositors who want out.

The top five cash holders in Moody's 2022 survey were Apple, Meta , Amazon , Microsoft and Alphabet .

"You add up the top 10 to 12 tech players, and it's a trillion dollars in cash," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. "But it's so well managed that you have 2 to 3 percent, max, in unrealized [losses in value]."

Where to look for limited loss info on income statements

Companies don't disclose many details about their uses of cash, but what they do disclose is fairly easy to find in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Look for the line on the income statement that discloses "other income," usually between operating profit or loss and disclosure of the company's tax bill. Usually, there is a footnote explaining the highlights. But readers seeking a detailed explanation of the portfolio at these companies will usually leave disappointed.

"The disclosure is really poor for the auto companies regarding the nature of their cash holdings, so there's not much to go on," CFRA Research autos analyst Garrett Nelson said. "Companies often keep money in money market funds or similar highly liquid accounts which should generate more interest income as rates rise, but the amount probably won't be a material contributor to overall earnings for most companies, even those with large cash balances like Tesla or Ford."

Given the yields on offer, everyone, not just big companies, has been piling into money market funds based on recent data on outflows from bank deposits.