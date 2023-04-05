Ex-fugitive in $100 million N.J. deli case granted bail, but kept jailed as feds fight release

Peter Coker Jr., left, is issued search warrants from police at his villa on the southern resort island of Phuket, Thailand, Jan. 11, 2023.

A former fugitive in the securities fraud case of the notorious $100 million New Jersey deli has been granted bail — but he remains in jail as federal prosecutors fight his release by arguing he remains a serious flight risk.

It is not clear that the defendant, Peter Coker Jr., will be set free on the $1.5 million bond set by a judge last week, even if prosecutors lose their pending challenge of the bail ruling, which is due to be argued at an April 17 hearing.

Coker Jr., who renounced his American citizenship four years ago, is the subject of a U.S. immigration detainer that could keep the one-time Hong Kong businessman locked up until his criminal case is resolved by trial or a plea deal.

He appeared via Zoom for a brief virtual court hearing from Essex County, New Jersey, jail on Wednesday, along with his lawyer and his two co-defendants and their attorneys.

Clad in a yellow jailhouse outfit, Coker Jr. listened as a prosecutor and defense lawyers informed New Jersey federal Judge Christine O'Hearn about the status of efforts to "narrow the issues" in the case, as one lawyer put it. O'Hearn scheduled the next hearing for late May.

Coker Jr., 53, was charged in September along with his father, Peter Coker Sr., and another man, James Patten, in a 12-count indictment alleging securities fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that the trio, starting in 2014, conspired to enrich themselves through a scheme to fraudulently manipulate the stock prices of two companies, Hometown International and E-Waste , through a series of coordinated trades.

Hometown at the time owned only one small, money-losing deli shop in Paulsboro, N.J., while E-Waste was a shell company with no actual business operation.

Despite their utter lack of meaningful revenue, both companies' stock prices soared during the time they were effectively controlled by the Cokers and Patten, prosecutors allege, to the point where the firms' market capitalizations exceeded $100 million apiece.

Prosecutors say the scheme was designed to make both companies attractive targets for so-called reverse mergers with private companies. Prosecutors also allege the scheme netted consulting firms controlled by the Cokers more than $800,000.

The elder Coker and Patten were arrested at the time of the indictment in North Carolina, where they reside. They were released on bonds of $100,000 apiece.