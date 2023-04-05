Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Johnson & Johnson . Shares popped nearly 4.5% the day after the company proposed plans to pay $8.9 billion over the next 25 years to settle thousands of allegations that its baby powder and other talc products caused cancer. Jim Cramer talked about FedEx 's announcement to consolidate its separate delivery companies into one entity in an effort to cut $4 billion in costs. Other stocks mentioned included UnitedHealth and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals . Johnson & Johnson is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.