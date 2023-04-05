'Over-mentored and underfunded': The biggest challenges facing AAPI women-owned businesses

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women are one of the fastest-growing demographics of entrepreneurs — but the lingering Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing problems for these women and the families who depend on their income.

More than two million businesses in the U.S. are owned by Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders, according to the Asian/Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce. As of 2020, the most recent year for which federal government data is available, 171,400 businesses were owned by Asian American women and 2,600 by Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women.

Yet the number of AAPI business owners is estimated to have decreased by more than a quarter since the start of the pandemic. Some of this decline can be attributed to structural issues that have afflicted other minority entrepreneurs. Many of these businesses are in the industries hardest hit by job losses since the start of the pandemic, including restaurants, retail and personal care services.

What's more, language barriers, as well as a lack of banking relationships, have limited AAPI entrepreneurs' access to loans and capital, Hello Alice, an online platform for small businesses, reported in 2021.

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women, in particular, have faced some of the harshest economic effects of the Covid-19 crisis, including "shuttered businesses, significant job losses, increased caregiving responsibilities, and much more," per the Center for American Progress.

Despite the unique challenges this group must deal with, data on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women is "limited and fragmented at best," the center added.

April 5 marks AAPI Women's Equal Pay Day, which signifies how far into the year these women must work to catch up to what white men earned the previous year. women working full-time in the U.S. are typically paid $0.92 for every dollar paid to white men, according to the National Women's Law Center.

If the wage gap fails to close, the NWLC estimates that AAPI women working full-time, year-round stand to lose $267,000 over the course of a 40-year career. Entrepreneurship is a valuable pillar for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women to build wealth, but they still face challenges getting fair access to capital and other barriers to success.