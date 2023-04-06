United Rentals, Citi and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management discussed why she thinks United Rentals is a good stock to buy and hold for the long term. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners talked about Citi . He said there is a case to be made for the stock price to double in two years. Finally, Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss shared why he thinks there are better places to put your money than the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) .