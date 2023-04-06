Clarence Thomas has accepted undisclosed luxury trips from GOP megadonor for decades, report says

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted secret luxury trips from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow for more than two decades in apparent violation of a financial disclosure law, a ProPublica report revealed Thursday.

Thomas has vacationed on Crow's 162-foot superyacht, flown on the real estate developer's private jet and spent time at the GOP donor's private resort and other exclusive retreats, ProPublica reported, citing documents and dozens of interviews.

Thomas, the 74-year-old conservative associate justice who has served on the nation's highest court since 1991, has not reported the trips on his financial disclosures as required by law, the nonprofit newsroom reported.

The investigation offers more fuel for Thomas' critics, who say his refusal to recuse himself from cases touching on issues related to his wife's political work in conservative circles — including her involvement in schemes to overturn the 2020 election — poses a conflict of interest.

Ethics experts and ex-judges interviewed by ProPublica were incredulous. Thomas "seems to have completely disregarded his higher ethical obligations," Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at the watchdog group CREW, told the outlet.

"When a justice's lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust," Canter said.

Spokespeople for the Supreme Court and Crow did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the investigation.