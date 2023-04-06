2023's 'Clean 15': These are the fruits and veggies with the least pesticides—and how to include them in your daily diet

You may have heard of the "Dirty Dozen," but what about the "Clean Fifteen"?

Just as fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides are listed, non-organic produce items with significantly less pesticide residues are also ranked by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that primarily focuses on making the environment healthier.

Each list in EWG's 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce is based on federal data of over 46,000 samples of 46 fruits and vegetables that were tested for pesticides.

Unlike strawberries and spinach, which topped the "Dirty Dozen," avocados and sweet corn landed the top two spots in the "Clean Fifteen." Pineapples and cabbage also made the list.