Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday: Wells upgrade, STZ reports, FedEx's new day

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, April 6 1. Raymond James upgrades Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) to a strong buy from outperform. Analyst says WFC it will be a major beneficiary of the collapse of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, as uninsured depositors flee to larger and safer banks. Raises price target to $52 from $47. 2. Despite the Street's sour view on the banking sector, we continue to own Wells and Morgan Stanley (MS) as special situations that are making progress on internal transformations to boost their values. 3. Charles Schwab (SCHW) price target slashed to $65 from $89 at Keefe Bruyette. Way too high still. Analyst keeps an outperform rating on shares, acknowledging risks to near-term earnings outlook, but says the sell-off is now overdone. 4 . Costco (COST) March sales data shows core comps turned negative for the first time in 80 months, excluding the start of the pandemic. The problem is hard goods. This is an Important prism as hard goods have had no bounce back since the lockdowns ended. Evercore ISI lowers price target to $535 from $545, but keeps outperform rating. 5. Club holding Constellation Brands (STZ) rose slightly after reporting an earnings beat in its latest quarterly report. Sales were in line with estimates. 6. Chipotle (CMG) price target hiked to $1,870 from $1,780 at KeyBanc. The restaurant chain remains on the firm's key ideas for 2023, even as shares have outperformed so far this year. It's back ... 7. FedEx Corporation (FDX) — the turn is real and it is at hand as restructuring plan to cut costs will drive better earnings and free cash flow. It's a brand new day. Several analysts raise price targets. 8 . Mosaic (MOS) downgraded to hold from at JPMorgan, sees lower expected future projected cash balances due to faster-than-expected earnings deceleration. The company produces concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients — one of the most important of the commodity inputs. 9. I shared my view on the potential resolution to Johnson & Johnson's outstanding talc litigation on Wednesday's Morning Meeting , but we wanted to expand on it with two reasons why this is great for the company and shareholders . 10. Valero (VLO) price target raised to $166 from $159 at Barclays, which keeps overweight rating. People love the refiners.

People walk past a Wells Fargo bank on 14th Street on December 20, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

