Why your Tinder connection isn't moving beyond the app: Many daters 'don't have a strategy,' says dating coach

The dating app experience is often void of one crucial thing: a date.

While 62% of daters are ready to go on a date after three days, according to a recent Hinge survey, only 34% of daters actually plan a date within that period of time.

If you've ever used Tinder, Bumble, Grindr or any other dating app, this probably doesn't surprise you. A common sequence of events is: you match, you message, they message, you message, they message, and on and on until one person just stops.

For some reason, taking the date offline and in person just doesn't happen and every message dilutes any initial excitement you had about the match.

So, why are some people okay with messaging forever?

"Many people are not dating with a lot of thought or intention," says Lisa Marie Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver.

"They don't have a strategy. They sign up for an app and their default is to not think about it that much and text people."