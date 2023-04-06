Goldman Sachs loves these stocks, but the rest of Wall Street hates them

Finding opportunities in this tricky stock market is no easy task, and Goldman Sachs thinks it might be worth looking at these unloved gems with great potential. The Wall Street bank identified a slew of stocks where its analysts are bullish but most of the Street gave either a neutral or sell rating. These stocks with buy ratings from Goldman analysts have at least 10% upside, based on their price target, and the firm's earnings estimates for these companies are at least 2% above consensus. "These names appear underappreciated by the market and could generate alpha for investors with a contrarian view," Goldman said. Insurance company Lincoln National is at the top of the list. Only 6% of analysts covering the stock rate it as buy, but Goldman sees the name rising nearly 80% in the next 12 months. The stock is down more than 32% this year. Retail names Gap and Macy's also made the out-of-consensus list. Macy's recently reported a bigger profit than expected during the holiday quarter, but the department store operator said it is planning for a choppier year ahead. Ride sharing giant Lyft is also widely hated by Wall Street, except for Goldman. Lyft last month issued weak guidance amid its restructuring efforts. Lyft also recently announced its co-founders, CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer, will soon step down from their day-to-day roles. Former Amazon executive David Risher will take the helm April 17. Amgen , Mosaic, Appian and Willis Towers Watson were also differentiated ideas from Goldman. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.