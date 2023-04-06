Idaho bans adults from helping minors cross state lines to get an abortion without parents' consent

Brad Little, Governor of Idaho speaks on the 2nd day of the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Washington, DC conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a bill into law that bans adults from helping minors cross state lines to receive an abortion without the parents' consent.

Under the law, any adults who helps a minor obtain an abortion pill or a surgical procedure within Idaho or across state lines commits "trafficking," punishable by up to five years in prison.

Abortion remains legal in states neighboring Idaho such as Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Montana.

The Idaho law is the first to restrict interstate travel to obtain an abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The decision returned regulation of the procedure to the states.

Reproductive rights activists swiftly condemned the law as a danger to the safety of young people.

"We have a responsibility to keep young people safe, and this bill does nothing but put them at risk," said NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju in a statement.

"This is a clear and dangerous escalation of anti-choice extremists' push to block all abortion care in every state, and our families will continue to suffer the consequences. Our children deserve better," Timmaraju said.