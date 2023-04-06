Malaysia is back on investors' radar and wants to work with U.S. and China, says trade minister

Malaysia is determined to work with both the U.S. and China, Malaysia's trade minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told CNBC Thursday, amid ongoing tensions between the two economic giants.

His comments come as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate in recent years, over concerns ranging from trade sanctions to tech rivalry and alleged spy balloons.

"The top two investors and trading partners of Malaysia are both China and the U.S.," Zafrul told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" in an exclusive interview.

"What we're seeing today is Malaysia is back on the global investors' radar screen. And we have had good productive discussions with both investors and companies from China and the U.S.," said Zafrul.

He qualified that "China continues to be Malaysia's largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years" and that "China has always been the largest foreign investor into Malaysia."

On the impact of the U.S. limiting advanced chip technology, Zafrul said Malaysia "has yet to see that impact" as companies in Malaysia's semiconductor industry are "still predominantly owned by Europe and the U.S."

The U.S. and Malaysia signed an agreement to boost chip supply chain resiliency in May.