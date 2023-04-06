Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Costco . Shares fell more than 2% a day after the company posted weak March sales numbers. Jim Cramer talked about Constellation Brands . Shares nearly 1.5% after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Other stocks mentioned included Alphabet and Uber . Costco, Constellation Brands and Alphabet are all currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.